The Great Fulton County Road Rally returns this weekend to give area puzzlers another opportunity for fun. The Museum of Fulton County will present the road rally on Saturday.

Participants will be able to solve puzzles, follow the clues, and race to be the first team to finish.

“It’s a fun afternoon for you and your friends taking advantage of a one of a kind event in Northwest Ohio,” said Scott Lonsdale, museum operations manager. “As far as we know we are the only road rally in Northwest Ohio/Southeast Michigan that is open to the public.”

The countywide event has visited Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton, Lyons, Fayette, and Metamora during its first two years.

“This year with the price of gas we have considerably reduced the route compared to past years. We have also added walking clues,” Lonsdale said. “We also offer the chicken dinner separately if someone does not want to solve puzzles or travel.”

The Great Fulton County Road Rally begins at 2 p.m. and is estimated to last between three and four hours. A team of four people in one vehicle is recommended.

The cost for this interactive event is $30 per person and includes a boxed Pettisville Meats BBQ chicken dinner. For those just looking for dinner, they will be serving the take-out boxed BBQ dinner at 5 p.m. and the cost is $15. Prepaid reservations are required.

The types of puzzles are varied, according to Lonsdale. “We have a word maze. A logic puzzle. We have a walking math puzzle,” he said.

The Road Rally originally started in 2020 during the pandemic.

“With the COVID pandemic we were looking for a way to engage audiences in an event that was covid safe. We started it because you could create your own team of people you trusted and did not have to interact very much with other people. We visit historic spots around the county,” said Lonsdale.

For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.

