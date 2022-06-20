Threshers come to fairgrounds this week

When the National Threshers Association (NTA) hosts its 2022 reunion, June 23-26, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon, smaller steam engines – 10 horsepower and under – will be spotlighted, along with Minneapolis tractors and Alamo gas engines.

The NTA show usually includes about 50 steam engines, in addition to hundreds of tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations include threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, veneer mill, plowing and machinery parades with covered grandstand seating for spectators. Limited activities on Sundays include sawing and threshing.

Other highlights include antique tractor and steam engine pulling displays, operator skills contests, evening spark shows, prony brake horsepower testing, Baker fans, a steam-driven dynamo and much more. Air-powered engines are also on display, as well as photos and memorabilia exhibits dating back to the reunion’s first show.

Official National Threshers Association shirts are available under the grandstand at the fairgrounds, in addition to other commemorative items. An extensive flea market features tractor and steam engine parts, authentic and reproduction manuals, antique and new tools, collectibles, signs, decals and a wide variety of other items.

One-day admission is $5, and annual membership (good for admission on all days) is $20. Children 12 and under are free with an adult admission.

For more information, including on-site camping details, visit http://www.NationalThreshers.com