COVID-19 cases rise in Fulton County; 4 hospitalizations reported

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases increased again in Fulton County, according to data released by the Fulton County Health Department Friday.

There were 69 new cases reported from June 10-16. There were 52 cases reported the week prior.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 15 among those in their 50s. The next highest was 13 among those in their 60s.

There were also four new hospitalizations reported, the largest number in awhile. They included a person in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 70s, and one 80 or older.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people was up from 213.6 to 273 as of Thursday. That is 22nd highest out of 88 Ohio counties. The overall case rate in the state is 251.9 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 235.3 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 38th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 62nd highest in the state at 196.3 per 100,000 and Williams 23rd at 272.5. The highest in the state is Morgan County at 468.7 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 38.7.

• Fulton County stayed at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas County was also medium, while Defiance, Williams, and Henry counties were low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended to wear a mask on public transportation and if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 10,716 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 107,342 total cases with 1,423 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• Case rates in Fulton County have been highest in the western part of the county over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 408.5 per 100,000 with 27 new cases. The Wauseon zip code had 35 cases for a rate of 264.2 per 100,000. There were 8 cases in Fayette for a rate of 291.8.

The Swanton zip code had 25 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 197.4 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 9 cases for a rate of 104.9 per 100,000.

The Metamora and Lyons zip codes were under five. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

