Sauder Village offering discount to reach more families

Sauder Village is partnering with Museums for All to provide learning experiences for more families in the region.

The Museums for All program allows those who receive food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to pay only a $3 admission to Sauder Village. To participate, guests must show their SNAP/EBT card at the admissions desk to receive the discounted admission rate for up to four people.

Museums for All is a nation-wide initiative that provides discounted admission to low-income families in an effort to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-visiting habits. More than 850 institutions across the country participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more. Museums For All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM).

“Museums for All is part of Sauder Village’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “This program helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.”

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.

Regular admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available.