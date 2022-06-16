Mike Ohlrich is new Wildlife Officer assigned to Fulton County

FINDLAY — Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County.

Officer Ohlrich, 35, graduated from Liberty Center High School, then Hocking College in 2008 with a degree in wildlife sciences. He began his career as an at-large officer in northwest Ohio before moving to Clermont County in 2011, and Paulding County in 2012. Officer Ohlrich has served as the Lucas County officer since 2015. He replaces Ohio Wildlife Officer Josh Zientek, who was recently promoted to a wildlife officer supervisor.

As a wildlife officer, Ohlrich has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. He also contributes to public safety in northwest Ohio (Wildlife District Two) and Ohio’s vast outdoors. Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife surveys; and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

To reach Officer Ohlrich directly, call (419) 429-8383. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call (800) POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Wildlife-Officer-Mike-Ohlrich-2.jpg Division of Wildlife