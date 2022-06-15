Maumee Valley Pullers event planned at fairgrounds

The Maumee Valley Pullers Summer Nationals will be held Friday and Saturday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

On Friday, there will be truck and tractor pulls beginning at 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and registration for the event begins at 5 p.m.

The gate fee is $10 per person on Friday.

There is free truck entry with gate admission. Kids six and under are free.

During the day Saturday, there will be pulls that start at 11 a.m., including Tri-State Mini Rods and MVP Garden Tractors.

Saturday evening is a National Tractor Pulling Association event. The pull starts at 7 p.m. The gate fee is $20 per person.

For more information visit www.themaumeevalleypullers.com.