Law Enforcement Academy grads honored

Eight graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored recently during a special ceremony.

The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program. The graduates will now take the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination, the passage of which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The following graduates were recognized:

Defiance County: Justin Smith (Ney).

Fulton County: Courtney Eddings (Wauseon).

Henry County: Joshua Buchenberg (Napoleon), Lane Good (Napoleon).

Lucas County: Ali Sabri Uthumalebbe (Toledo).

Williams County: Andrew Fritch (Stryker), Jacob Spiess (Bryan), Jacob Trejo (West Unity).

Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition:

Top Gun Award: Joshua Buchenberg.

Top Driver Award: Andrew Fritch.

Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Jacob Trejo.

The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419.267.1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.