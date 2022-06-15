Four County taking Wall of Fame nominations

Nomination forms for the Four County Career Center Wall of Fame and the Distinguished Service Award are now being taken.

You can go to the website at www.fourcounty.net and fill out either of the forms electronically or print them out and send in a hard copy to Four County Career Center at 22-900 State Route 34, Archbold, Ohio 43502. Or, if you wish, you can call the school at 419-267-3331 and request a nomination form be mailed to you. The deadline for submitting nominations is July 31, 2022.

These awards are presented at the Fall Four County Career Center Advisory Committee reception. The requirements for the Wall of Fame are that the nominee has successfully completed his or her career program at least five years ago and has been successful in their career. The requirements for the Distinguished Service Award is someone who has been committed to bettering the school through their contributions to the Career Center and the communities it serves.