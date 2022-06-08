Family Kite Fest planned in Wauseon

Family Kite Fest will be held Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. at Wauseon’s Homecoming Park hill. Bring your kite or select from the free kites that will be provided as supplies last. The Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ will be providing refreshments and kid-friendly activities for families. The rain date for the event is June 19.

