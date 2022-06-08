Posted on by

NSCC Foundation raises over $60,000


Seth Baker, LaRoy Martinez, Jr., Matt Monroe with Making a Difference Awards.

Kerry Patrick Clark performs at the Green Carpet Event.


The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently hosted its 13th annual Green Carpet Event, “Come Together,” and raised over $60,000. All proceeds from the event go directly to student scholarships.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2022 Making a Difference Awards, which were created by the NSCC Foundation as a way to recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations in the six-county area committed to improving their communities. This year’s recipients were Bard Manufacturing Company, the Van Wert County Foundation, and LaRoy Martinez, Jr.

In addition to the Making a Difference Awards, the Green Carpet Event included a performance by Kerry Patrick Clark. Gourmet food stations, a cash bar and a silent auction rounded out the festivities, as the Auditorium and surrounding areas were decorated in the event’s “Come Together” theme.

“The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Director of Development. “We work year-round to raise awareness and needed funds for student scholarships, and this event is a critical piece of those efforts. We recently celebrated awarding over $1 million in Foundation scholarships, and we’re focused on how we can continue to do more for our learners. We are blessed to work in a community where people come together to help make a difference for others.”

A special recap program of the NSCC Green Carpet Event will be available on the Northwest State website (https://northweststate.edu/green-carpet), and will be available on WNHO TV26, available via Spectrum cable and other select local TV providers, plus over the air via antenna.

