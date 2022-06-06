Site change likely for Swanton fireworks

It appears likely Swanton’s Independence Day fireworks will be moved to a new location.

It was originally announced that this year’s fireworks would be set off from the Faith Lutheran Church property on Dodge Street. The change came about due to the installation of a new roof at Swanton High School, where the fireworks usually take place.

At the time, Superintendent Chris Lake said the district has been proud to be the fireworks location, but the launching of fireworks on school grounds had caused issues. Hot debris had burned holes in the previous roof, which led to leak issues even after they were patched.

The new roof cost over $370,000.

A Faith Lutheran Church site meant the community could still gather at Swanton High School to watch the show. That now seems unlikely.

Village officials are concerned the new area on church property where the fireworks could be set off is too close to the actual church building.

So, the village has been looking at different locations, including Memorial Park. Village officials are waiting to hear from the fireworks company before making or announcing any concrete plans.

The location of this year’s fireworks display in Swanton could be changing. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_2021-Swan-Fireworks.jpg The location of this year’s fireworks display in Swanton could be changing. File photo