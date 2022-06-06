Programs planned at SPL this week

The Swanton Public Library has several programs planned for kids this week. They include:

• Beach Animals: All ages and families are invited to join Maureen from Eco Discovery! on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to meet a live bearded dragon and learn more about beach animals.

• Youth Chess Club: Kids and teens are invited to join librarian and chess player Jason on Tuesday at 4 p.m., to learn more about the game. Youth Chess Club is open to all interested youth.

• Beach Storytime: Preschoolers are invited to an in-person storytime about the beach on Thursday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m.

• Coding Club: Coders will meet at 4 p.m. on Friday.

For more information call 419-826-2760, visit the library’s website at http://www.swantonpubliclibrary.org or visit the library at 305 Chestnut Street in Swanton.