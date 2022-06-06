Newly reported COVID-19 cases fall in Fulton Co.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases decreased in Fulton County for the first time in over a month, according to data released by the Fulton County Health Department Friday.

There were 43 new cases reported from May 27 – June 2. There were 63 cases reported the week prior.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 18 among 30-39 year olds.

There were also two new hospitalizations reported, a person in their 30s and a person in their 40s.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate also fell, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people was down from 263.5 to 225.5 as of Thursday. That is 46th highest out of 88 Ohio counties. The overall case rate in the state is 275.2 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 285 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 23rd highest in the state, down from 6th highest the previous week.

Henry County was the 36th highest in the state at 248.1 per 100,000 and Williams 51st at 218. The highest in the state is Gallia County at 575.3 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Mercer County with 65.6.

• Fulton County stayed at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas remained at high, while Wood County fell to medium.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended to wear a mask on public transportation and if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The CDC recommends indoor mask wearing in public when the level is high.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 10,595 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 106,093 total cases with 1,423 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• The three most populous zip codes in Fulton County are now all over 200 cases per 100,000 people.

The Swanton zip code had 41 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 323.8 per 100,000. The Wauseon zip code had 32 cases for a rate of 241.6 per 100,000.

Delta had 16 cases for a rate of 186.4 and Archbold had 12 for a case rate of 181.6 per 100,000. Fayette had 6 cases for a rate of 218.8.

The Metamora and Lyons zip codes were all under five. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

