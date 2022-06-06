Relay for Life has new site

Relay for Life of Fulton County will have a new setting as it returns to a more normal event in 2022.

The event, which raises funds and awareness in the fight against cancer, will be Friday at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church in Wauseon. Full scale Relay for Life events had previously been held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

“The event has been moved to St. Caspar Church because it is the perfect size for our event,” said Alli Schmitz, American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager. “After COVID, the event size has decreased and so a new space just seemed fitting. We are looking forward to having everything in one area to bring the fun together.”

Relay for Life of Fulton County kicks off at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony and runs until midnight with a host of activities planned.

“People should come to Relay because it is a wonderful way to show support to the local cancer survivors and caregivers. We honor each of them and empower them to keep fighting their fight,” said Schmitz. “This year, we have some fun new activities planned along with food trucks, bounce house, and other vendors who also want to support the cause. Relay For Life is open to the public and we welcome all to attend.”

There will be competitions such as trivia, Minute to Win It, and How Well Do You Know Your Friend before the sun sets.

At dusk, the luminaria will be lit in memory of or in honor of those who have had cancer.

A Relay Glow Race will be held at 10:30 p.m., followed by a pie eating contest and then the closing ceremony at 11:30 p.m.

With a theme of “No Space for Cancer!,” the Relay for Life will also include onsite fundraisers by different Relay for Life teams. There will be karaoke, a scavenger hunt, yard games, and more fun available for attendees.

Relay for Life of Fulton County has a fundraising goal of $65,000 this year.

“Fundraising was off to a slow start, however, our teams have been hosting amazing fundraisers and the money is starting to come in,” said Schmitz. “We are hopeful to meet our goal and would love to have the community support to help us get there.”

As of Monday morning, nearly $25,000 had been raised.

Although the event is near, there is still time to make a team or join a team. To register or donate, go to www.relayforlife.org/fultoncounty. If you have any questions, contact Alli at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_relay-for-life-symbol.jpg

Friday’s event at St. Caspar Church