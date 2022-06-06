Wauseon plans hydrant flushing

On Monday, the Wauseon Public Works department will begin working their way through town flushing fire hydrants. This is done to ensure that all hydrants are in working order for fire protection and to remove any mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water distribution system.

The process will begin on the south side of town and work north. It will take about two weeks from start to finish.

To ensure that this work can be completed in a safe and timely manner, city officials are asking resident to take note of the following:

– Use caution when approaching any flushing operations.

– Limit water usage when flushing operations are happening in/around your neighborhood to minimize water discoloration.

– Refrain from doing laundry on weekdays during the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. when flushing operations are happening in or around your neighborhood. Check the color of your water prior to doing any laundry as discolored water may stain clothing – especially whites.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-335-8376.