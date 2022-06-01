Final tally doesn’t change local primary election outcomes

Final official results recently announced by the Fulton County Board of Elections have not changed the outcome of any local races on the May ballot.

The margin for Wauseon Schools’ 1.75% income tax remained the same at 59% for the levy and 41% against. The vote count of 1,859-1,294 on election night increased to 1,888 votes for and 1,305 against.

Three no votes and five yes votes were added to the vote tally for the Evergreen Local Schools levy. The 0.25% income tax renewal was defeated by a margin of 805-719.

“In order to sustain our level of educational programming, student activities, and quality teachers and staff, we need the community’s ongoing support,” Superintendent Eric Smola said following election night. “We will be back on the ballot in November 2022.”

In the Swanton area, voters approved the school district’s 5-year, 3.2-mill renewal levy. Eleven votes each was added to the total for a final tally of 1,067-766.

Archbold area voters also approved a 5-year, 1.2-mill replacement levy for the Archbold Community Library. It was approved 936-484 when the Fulton County and Henry County votes were combined.

Also in Archbold voters approved an income tax increase by a vote of 508-354. The 0.3% increase will bring the village income tax to 1.8% and help pay for police, fire and EMS.

One issue that was not approved was the Delta question on medical marijuana. Following an uproar from some Delta residents, Council members decided to place the question of allowing medical marijuana businesses before voters.

They voted not to allow the cultivation, processing and wholesaling, retailing and dispensing of medical marijuana by a margin of 346-207, according to final results.

Also in Delta, voters approved a 5-year, 5-mill levy renewal for police department expenses by a margin of 362-188.

Clinton Township voters renewed a five-year 0.5-mill levy for maintenance and operating expenses of Wauseon Union Cemetery by a vote of 1,910-769.

Also, Dover Township voters approved the sale of wine and mixed beverages and the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at the carry out at 10085 State Route 108 with over 75% voting in favor for each issue.

The only countywide issue was a renewal levy sought by the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The 5-year 2.6-mill levy for programs, services, and facilities was easily approved by a margin of 6,311-2,835.

In the commissioner race, incumbent Jeff Rupp defeated Brad Peebles, a former commissioner, by a vote of 4,453-2,099, according to the official count.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/2022ElectionArt.pdf