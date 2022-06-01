Unemployment rate drops in Fulton Co.

The unemployment rate in Fulton County dropped in April, according to data recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s rate fell from 4.2% in March to 3.3% in April. In April 2021, the unemployment rate was 5.3% in Fulton County.

The estimates show a labor force of 22,200 in Fulton County with 700 people unemployed. March had the same number in the labor force, but showed 900 unemployed.

Almost all of the western half of Ohio had an unemployment rate under 4% during April.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary April 2022 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 1.9% in Holmes County to a high of 6.0% in Monroe County. From March, unemployment rates decreased in all 88 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.7% in April.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 2.5% in April. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Mercer, 2.1%; Auglaize, Putnam, Union, and Wyandot, 2.3%; Delaware, 2.4%; and Hancock and Wayne, 2.5%.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or above 5.0% in April. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Cuyahoga, 5.9%; Lorain, 5.5%; and Meigs and Noble, 5.0%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0% in April 2022, down from 4.1% in March 2022. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,500 over the month, from a revised 5,464,400 in March to 5,473,900 in April 2022.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 233,000, down from 237,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 88,000 in the past 12 months from 321,000. The April unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6% in April 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate for April 2022 was 3.6%, unchanged from March 2022, and down from 6.0% in April 2021.

In April 2022, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.8%, up from 61.7% in March 2022 and up from 61.6% in April 2021. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 62.2%, down from 62.4% in March 2022 and up from 61.7% in April 2021.

