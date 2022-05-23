Swanton Board OKs personnel, sports items

The Swanton Board of Education at its meeting last Wednesday approved a new varsity sport and many personnel items.

Girls golf will be added to the lineup of sports at Swanton High School. Swanton will join the other Northwest Ohio Athletic League schools as a league title will be on the line in fall of 2022

The Board also approved the resignation of two district employees. Joellen McDonnall, kindergarten teacher, and Charles Artino, guidance counselor, are both resigning, effective this summer.

Timothy Nelson was approved as recreation director from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

Continuing certified contracts for 2022-23 were approved for Shawn Kinnee, Micah McGough, Renee Bardwell, Samantha Schmidt, and Brianna Bergman. Three year certified contracts were approved for Samantha Preisner, Ashly Larrow, Jeffrey Dojcsak, Kirk Ostojic, Christine Elliott, Heather Courtney, Tiffany Hood, Brooks Brown, Jaclyn Borer, Adrienne Driftmyer, Vicki Young, Sarah Durst, and Tiffany Kaspar.

Two year certified contracts were approved for Dakota Ulrich and Denton Saunders. One year certified contracts were approved for Shannon Cargill, Joe Pennington, Brittany Eyre, Zachary Walls, Danielle Herr, Madison Albring, Dylan Worley, Erica Black, Amber Molter, and Keirsten Vaughn.

A three year classified contract was approved for Kelly Harlett. Two year classified contracts were approved for David Baumbarger, Carrie Kruse, Connie Smith, Sheila Elekonich, Alaina Garcia, Lisa Hendricks, Nathan Cespuglio, Joseph Burke, Scott Hallowell, Martha Weitzel, and Robbie Barrett.

A one-year classified contract was approved for Jeff Betz and James Robinson.

Supplemental contracts awarded for the 2022-23 school year included Jason Hill, sixth grade camp director; Kim Kahl, Nick Wcislek, Erica Black, Amanda Carrizales, Julie LaPoint, and Melanie Voight as sixth grade camp staff; Miranda Baker as Safety Village director; Meridian Smith, Amy Spurgeon, Adrienne Driftmyer, Danielle Herr, and Julianna Frost-Olah as safety village teachers; Kyle Borer, head varsity volleyball coach; Julie Zedlitz, vocal director and musical drama and vocal instructor; and Frost-Olah, assistant band director.

For the recreation programs, Samantha Nelson, Taylor Forrest, and Olivia Gowing were approved for baseball and softball field maintenance, Blaine Keefer was approved by soccer field maintenance, and Brooke Eitniear was approved as T-ball and coach pitch director.

Several substitutes were also approved for next school year.

Other business

• The Board approved a trip to Florida for the varsity baseball team next April 1-8. The team plans to play 4-5 games against teams from around the country.

Fundraising, including a Corn Festival booth, mum sale and pancake breakfast are planned to help pay for the trip.

• An update to the district’s local literacy plan was approved by the Board.

The District Leadership Team spent time this year revising the plan. This plan has been the guiding document for the past few years as district officials have worked to research and implement new ELA curriculum, analyze data and offer remediation assistance to students.

• The Board approved high school course updates including the removal of three music related classes that were absorbed into other classes.

• Donations approved by the Board included $2,000 from AVI Foodstystems to the general fund, $848 from Swanton Parents Club to Swanton Elementary School principal’s account, $300 from Drs. Brennan and Johnson to Swanton High School principal’s account, and $131.90 from Chipotle to the 8th grade trip account.

Reports

• Elementary Principal Kristi Molter reported that students did a “phenomenal” job on the state math tests, according to preliminary results. Results showed 78% of third graders were proficient or better, which is 19% more than the state average. In Swanton, 94% of fourth graders were proficient or better which is 30% more than the state average.

She also reported that second grade students, led by teacher Julianna Olah, had an amazing music program and there will be a kindergarten graduation at the high school on Friday, June 3.

• Middle School Principal Matt Smith reported that the eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. was successful. Assistant Principal Leigh Pancoast attended with the students and said, “our students represented the school well.”

He also reported that Brandon Johnson from Johnson Trucking and Limo will provide limo bus to take the Top 25 7th graders and Top 21 8th graders from the Amazing Shake to a Mud Hens game on May 25 where Drew Koder will throw out the first pitch.

Worthington Industries also offered to send Drew to Atlanta next year and Johnson also offered Drew a limo of his choice for his ride to the airport.

• High School Principal Jason Longbrake reported that the academic awards ceremony was held May 12 and dedicated to Jane Anne Grindle, who will be retiring this year.

He also reported that graduation will be Sunday at 2 p.m.