PDY superintendent’s contract extended

Ted Haselman will remain the superintendent for Pike-Delta-York Local Schools, following a vote by the Board of Education.

The Board solidified the direction of the district’s leadership at its May 18 meeting. The board, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, approved a five-year extension for Haselman’s superintendent contract.

Haselman, who still has one year remaining on his current contract, is now under contract with the Board through July of 2028.

“I am humbled to receive the continued support of the PDY Board of Education members and our community,” Dr. Haselman stated. “While I believe we have achieved and completed much positive work over the last seven years, I know we still have work to do. Every day, the staff of the Pike-Delta-York Local School District strives to improve and provide a quality education for our students and a product our community can be proud of.”

Haselman has been the district’s superintendent since 2015.