Prom Blitzes net 4 traffic citations

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, which ran May 1, May 7-8, and May 14-15. The blitzes were conducted in conjunction with Proms at Pettisville, Archbold, Evergreen, Wauseon, Delta, and Swanton high schools.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 25 traffic stops and issued 4 citations. The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies also issued 21 warnings during the Blitz. The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.