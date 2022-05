The Wauseon Public Library will be hosting an ‘Ocean Carnival’ to kick-off the 2022 Summer Reading Program on Wednesday.

The library will be closed, as the carnival will be held next door on the lawn of the First Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in for some fun games, refreshments, photos and music by Wesley ‘Coyote’ Brown.

Readers can also stop in and register for the children’s, teen or adult programs.