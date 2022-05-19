Engineer’s Office announces road closures

The Fulton County Engineer’s Office recently announced that County Road L will be closed between County Road 22 and County Road 23 through Thursday. There will be bridge repairs.

An update was also given on the final two oversized loads that can cause traffic delays as they travel through the area. The fourth load is estimated to move through the county on May 24. The fifth and final load is estimated to impact Fulton County on June 2.

The oversized loads are related to movement of large tanks from Toledo to Messer Gas inside the North Star BlueScope Steel property. They will travel Airport Highway (State Route 2) until turning north on County Road 5-2. They will continue on 5-2 before heading west on County Road H. They will continue west before turning south on State Route 109 and travel to State Route 2/US 20A, turning west traveling to Township Road 10, where they will head south to North Star BlueScope Steel.