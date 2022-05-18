Myers earns student award at Eastern Mennonite University

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Isaac Alderfer of Broadway, Va. and Jake Myers of Archbold have jointly earned Eastern Mennonite University’s Outstanding Environmental Sustainability Student Award. This is the highest award given to an environmental sustainability student, selected by a faculty committee, and recognizes an outstanding graduating student in the Environmental Sustainability program. The purpose of this award is to acknowledge exceptional academic, scholarly and service accomplishments throughout a student’s career at EMU. This award also recognizes characteristics of initiative, wisdom, diligence, collegiality, and integrity.

Jake Myers won third place in Eastern Mennonite University’s Haverim Writing Contest for his history of monasticism in Ireland and effects on surrounding communities.

The annual Haverim Writing Awards are given to students whose essays demonstrate robust scholarship related in one way or another to biblical studies, religion, philosophy, and/or Anabaptist/Mennonite thought and practice. Cash awards of $300, $200, and $100 for first, second and third place, respectively, come with the prize.