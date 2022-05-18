Busy summer planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

A host of events are planned for this summer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon. Big events include the Midwest Geobash and the National Threshers Association reunion.

But, the next event is this weekend. The Pinto Horse Association of Ohio will hold its summer warm up show this weekend. The event runs Friday through Sunday.

The horse events continue next weekend with the Northwest Ohio Driving Cicuit Show on May 28-29.

The first weekend in June will see the State Line Gem and Mineral Show return to Fulton County. The hours are noon to 6 p.m. on June 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5.

Admission will be $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and kids under 12 are free.

The State Line Gem and Mineral Society is a non-profit group whose purpose is to promote interest and increase knowledge in the fields of mineralogy, geology and the lapidary arts.

The Maumee Valley Pullers Summer Nationals will be held at the Fairgrounds June 17-18. There will be pulls Friday and Saturday with Saturday featuring a National Tractor Pulling Association event.

The gate fee is $10 on Friday and $20 on Saturday evening.

From June 23-26, the 77th National Threshers Association reunion will be held at the Fairgrounds. The NTA show typically showcases dozens of steam engines, in addition to hundreds of gas tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations include threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, veneer mill, plowing and machinery parades with covered grandstand seating for spectators.

Smaller steam engines will be spotlighted this year.

One-day admission is $5, and annual membership, good for admission on all days, is $20. Children 12 and under are free with an adult admission.

The Crosley Automobile Club’s National Meet returns to Fulton County the week of July 4. There will be several events, including a flea market, show, trading post, and a drive through Wauseon.

The Crosley club helps bring together collectors of Crosley cars and other products of Powel Crosley.

The Wauseon National antique motorcycle meet will be held July 15-17. It features a swap meet, vintage motorcycle races, motorcycle show, and motorcyle games.

Admission is free to the meet, and tickets will be available for the motorcycle races.

From June 20-24, the Fairgrounds will host the Midwest Geobash. The 18th annual event will have a post apocalyptic theme this year.

Local residents can simply come to the fairgrounds at any time to get involved. There’s a full list of activities published on the Midwest Geobash website, www.midwestgeobash.org.

Events not related to the fair itself wrap up July 30-31 with the Ohio Paint Horse Club’s Border Bash. For more information visit www.ophc.org.

