Swanton to take lead pipe inventory

The Village of Swanton is among 48 public water systems to receive funding to take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes.

“By helping local communities develop precise maps of lead line locations, we’re another step closer to ridding the entire state of these toxic pipes,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Addressing lead service lines is not only a key goal under our H2Ohio water quality initiative, it is an important component to our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.”

The 48 lead pipe mapping projects will take place in communities in 31 counties. All applicants are receiving their full funding request of up to $50,000. Swanton will receive $43,367.

“In order to meet EPA Lead and Copper Rule Revision compliance by 2024, the Village of Swanton is moving forward with lead service line inventory,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “All water connections, within the Village of Swanton’s water system, have been discussed in order to determine the concentrated areas for review with the Lead Inventory Project.”

Newer subdivisions such as Ashberry Farms and Willow Run will not be included because they were built after an amendment of the Safe Drinking Water Act prohibiting the use of lead was passed.

“Further, since 2019, the Village of Swanton has been replacing all water meters within the Village with 95 percent compliance.” said Hoelzle. “On account of these replacements the Village has strong documentation of private service lines leaving public service lines the main point for review.”

Assessing lead service lines within Swanton will begin with the review of approximately 750 taps. The Village opted for excavation of these taps in order to verify the construction material, according to Hoelzle.

To do this, the Village of Swanton will use a hydro excavator, it already owns, and one operator to excavate the ground around the taps. Three Village employees will follow in order to identify the material, catalogue the information with notes and photos, and then fill in the holes created.

“By creating this systematic process, the hydro excavator will be able to continue excavations in conjunction with documentation of water system inventory,” Hoelzle said. “The Village of Swanton will purchase a transmitter, batteries, and adaptor for the hydro excavator for more efficient excavation.”

It is estimated that Swanton workers will begin on June 1. Work will continue for four hours a day and for four days a week totaling 16 hours of work a week. To complete the 75 hours of work needed to evaluate 750 taps within Village limits, it will take approximately five weeks until completion.

“After the inventory is obtained by the Village of Swanton, all data will be submitted to a third party, 120Water, in order to catalogue findings and import these findings into their inventory software for mapping and data retention,” said Hoelzle. “A quote was obtained by 120Water stating that this process, once data is received, will take approximately 14-26 weeks until completion.”

After the mapping of Swanton’s service lines is complete, 120Water will provide postcards to send to the public in the Village providing the results of the project.

“At the end of the collaboration with 120Water, the Village of Swanton will have a representative inventory of the water service lines within the Village of Swanton,” said Hoelzle. “With the proposed project all aspects will be completed within the 12-month requirement for this grant.”

By Drew Stambaugh [email protected]

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010.

