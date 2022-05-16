Swanton Council considering Munson Road options

The state of Munson Road was discussed by the Water and Sewer Committee prior to last week’s regular Swanton Village Council meeting. The road is in poor condition from Airport Highway to Dodge Street and also does not have a sanitary sewer line south of Mettabrook Drive.

The village last repaired Munson Road in 2004. The project had a useful life expectancy of 17 years. This should make it a good candidate for Ohio Public Works Funding, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

Homes on Munson Road south of Mettabrook have septic tanks because there is not a sewer line. Village officials checked to see if a sewer line would be needed on Munson for the Project 8 and 9 sewer separation, but it was not. The cost estimate from 2019 for a sanitary sewer line was between $500,000-$700,000.

David Pilliod, Water and Sewer Commtitee Chair said that village officials will get in touch with consultants to see what the best option would be.

During a review it was discovered the cost of natural gas from Ohio Gas went up 100%, Finance Committee Chair Dianne Westhoven said.

“Without any notice the rates went from 40 cents a unit to 80 cents a unit,” said Westhoven.

Finance Director Jason Vasko is anticipating the budget will be about $10,000 short to pay for the gas, but the final number is dependent on temperatures. Vasko and Hoelzle will look at the budget and Council will decide where the money will come from, according to Westhoven.

Council passed the first reading of ordinances related to trees in the village. The first amends chapter of codified ordinances on boards and commissions with tree commission information, and the second creates a chapter in the codified ordinances laying out how trees will be dealt with in the village.

Mayor Neil Toeppe gave an update on parking in the parklet across from the Swanton VFW on Main Street. The village will try using pavers for parking. There will be a test area of about 4 spots tried first.

Hoelzle told Council that the village did not receive a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for traffic signal updates with new lighting poles along Main Street. The village was told the proposal did not fit the Systemic Safety Grant program.

Also at the meeting, Toeppe read proclamations for National Police Week and National Emergency Medical Services Week.

Street in desperate need of repair