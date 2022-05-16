Skates awarded honorary FFA degrees

Pam and Jerry Skates were named Honorary State Degree recipients because of all their involvement and support of the Pettisville and Ohio FFA. They have been part of the FFA Alumni and Friends in support of the FFA banquet, fall sales, PumpkinFest, conventions, etc. Pettisville FFA thanked them for their help.

Pam and Jerry Skates were named Honorary State Degree recipients because of all their involvement and support of the Pettisville and Ohio FFA. They have been part of the FFA Alumni and Friends in support of the FFA banquet, fall sales, PumpkinFest, conventions, etc. Pettisville FFA thanked them for their help. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Pam-Jerry-Skates-Honor-State-Deg.jpg Pam and Jerry Skates were named Honorary State Degree recipients because of all their involvement and support of the Pettisville and Ohio FFA. They have been part of the FFA Alumni and Friends in support of the FFA banquet, fall sales, PumpkinFest, conventions, etc. Pettisville FFA thanked them for their help. Photo provided