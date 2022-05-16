Four County students in top 10 at FFA State Convention

Eight Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members received All-State Top Ten Honor Plaques at the FFA State Convention in Columbus. Students who received All-State Top Ten Honors include, from left, Outdoor Power Equipment – 4th Place – Dylan Morris (Patrick Henry), Jarod Christianson (Montpelier), Layne Neff (Tinora); Ag Diagnostics – 6th Place – Mason Herman (Edgerton), Lane Reitzel (Edon); and Ag Mechanic Skills – 10th Place – Carter Bernal (Tinora), Masen Towns (Archbold), Payton Shepard (Napoleon). Four County Career Center FFA Advisors for these programs are Stephanie Pippin, Florence Luzny, Denton Blue, Jason Elston, and Larry Soles.

Eight Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members received All-State Top Ten Honor Plaques at the FFA State Convention in Columbus. Students who received All-State Top Ten Honors include, from left, Outdoor Power Equipment – 4th Place – Dylan Morris (Patrick Henry), Jarod Christianson (Montpelier), Layne Neff (Tinora); Ag Diagnostics – 6th Place – Mason Herman (Edgerton), Lane Reitzel (Edon); and Ag Mechanic Skills – 10th Place – Carter Bernal (Tinora), Masen Towns (Archbold), Payton Shepard (Napoleon). Four County Career Center FFA Advisors for these programs are Stephanie Pippin, Florence Luzny, Denton Blue, Jason Elston, and Larry Soles. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_2022-ffa-state-winners.jpg Eight Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members received All-State Top Ten Honor Plaques at the FFA State Convention in Columbus. Students who received All-State Top Ten Honors include, from left, Outdoor Power Equipment – 4th Place – Dylan Morris (Patrick Henry), Jarod Christianson (Montpelier), Layne Neff (Tinora); Ag Diagnostics – 6th Place – Mason Herman (Edgerton), Lane Reitzel (Edon); and Ag Mechanic Skills – 10th Place – Carter Bernal (Tinora), Masen Towns (Archbold), Payton Shepard (Napoleon). Four County Career Center FFA Advisors for these programs are Stephanie Pippin, Florence Luzny, Denton Blue, Jason Elston, and Larry Soles. Photo provided