Blue Week celebrates Oak Openings’ uniqueness

Area residents can celebrate the area’s unique region with Green Ribbon Initiative partners during Oak Openings Region Blue Week through Sunday. Blue Week is an opportunity to learn about the globally unique region — an area with the highest concentration of rare and endangered species in Ohio, which also extends into Michigan.

This year’s Blue Week focuses on youth in nature. Participants can explore the region on organized hikes with a naturalist or discover area gems at their leisure with self-guided tours and activities, such as the Blue Week Scavenger Hunt and Oak Openings Photo Contest.

The name Blue Week comes from the region’s many blue plants and animals, including Karner blue butterflies, wild blue lupine, bluebirds, blue spotted salamanders, great blue herons and blue racer snakes.

Metroparks Toledo is a member of The Green Ribbon Initiative, a partnership of public and private organizations, landowners and individuals working to preserve, enhance and restore critical natural areas in the Oak Openings Region.

Swanton area events planned include an All Things Blue Walk on Tuesday at Oak Openings Metropark, Spot the Sparrow Wednesday at Oak Openings Metropark, Fire and American Indians program on Wednesday at Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, and the Sandhill Crane Wetlands grand opening on Sunday.

The Blue Week plant sale will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse. Proceeds go to the Oak Openings Green Ribbon Initiative & Wild Ones programs.

Visit https://www.oakopenings.org/blue-week/ for more information and a full Blue Week schedule of events.