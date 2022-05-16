Swanton administrator announces resignation

Swanton Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle announced last week that she would be stepping down from her position in June.

Hoelzle said the decision to resign is family based.

“I’m very proud of the work accomplished over the past six years and hope good work will continue for the community,” she said. “I have no definite next steps but I look forward to opportunities which will allow me to build upon everything I’ve learned in the past 14 years of local government service.”

Her last day in Swanton will be June 2. After that she will work with village officials to create a schedule to assist during a transition period.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Hoelzle.jpg