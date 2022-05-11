Wauseon Board selects new treasurer

The Wauseon Board of Education on Friday authorized a contract with John Kahmann to become the school district’s new treasurer.

The full Board authorized the Board President to enter into and execute an employment contract, subject to review by the Board’s legal counsel, with Kahmann to serve as district treasurer for an initial salary of $108,000 for the 2022-2023 school year and upon such other terms as are deemed acceptable by the Board President in discussions with Mr. Kahmann.

The Board also voted to offer 3-year administrative contracts to Joseph Friess, WMS Principal; Keith Leatherman, WHS Principal; Ryan O’Dell, WHS Assistant Principal; Jill Shehorn, Transportation Supervisor; Jennifer Tester, Food Service Supervisor; and Theresa Vietmeier, WES Principal. The contracts are effective Aug. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2025.

A certificated continuing contract was offered to Myriah Clay. One-year limited certificated contracts were offered to Sabrina Bethel, Kimberly Meridieth , Rebekah Cales, Jordan Wilkinson, Garrett Grime, and Caleb Wyse.

A two-year limited certificated contract was offered to Kristin Sayers. A two-year limited classified contract was offered to Darl Whitmire.

The Board also approved Elena Molina as three hour cook substitute at the middle school and Rebecca Berger as volunteer adult pool works, pending background check.

Resignations were accepted for Kenneth Hintz, WMS sweeper; Zane Miller, volunteer high school softball coach; Diane Porter, WMS head cook; and Cassandra Plageman, preschool intervention specialist.

With the approval of the new 1.75% income tax, the Board was able to rescind a previous motion to implement minimum transportation for next school year.

Donations approved included $466 from Tomahawk Trot to district athletics for a pole vault pole, $75 from Martha Barton to Joe Sevenich Step on the Starter Scholarship, 21 Easter bags with a meal and activities from Crossroads Church to WES food pantry; and 350 milk pints from Arps Dairy for the WHS prom meal and after prom.

Also at the meeting, the Board approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for next school year.

The next Board meeting will be June 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its most recent meeting. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Board-of-Ed-Wauseon.jpg The Wauseon Board of Education approved several personnel items at its most recent meeting. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest