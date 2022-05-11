Local students place at national BPA competition

Four County Career Center announced that Sarah Breece (Patrick Henry) took first place and four other students placed in the top 10 at the 2022 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held in Dallas, Texas. Breece is in the Medical Office Technologies program and competed in Advanced Word Processing. The other four students are in the Computer Programming & Game Design program and three competed in the Software Engineering Team and one in Mobile Applications. Shown with their medals and plaque are, from left, Justin Smith-Eitniear (Ayersville); Levi Snyder (Defiance); Breece; Caiden Campbell (Wauseon); and Christian Richard (Tinora). Mason Stickley (Pettisville) received the Ambassador Torch Award. He is in the Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program.

Mason Stickley