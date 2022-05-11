Wauseon Chamber awards scholarships

The 2022 Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Scholarship winners are, from left, Tucker Dulaney, Andrew Eberle, Grace Kuntz, Olivia Tansel, Jane Richer, and Jasmin Jimenez. Each will receive $1,000 toward their university or college of choice. All scholarship money is raised through the annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing.

