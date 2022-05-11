Courthouse News

Real Estate Transfers

Michelle Heishman to Lucas and Emily Manning, 6876 County Road H, Delta, $270,000.

Kyle and Caytie Forrest to Joshua and Samantha Hernandez, 123 Peachtree Lane, $360,000.

Scott and Amy Rychener to Lucas Rychener, 728 Fairway Dr., Wauseon, $70,000.

Ora Mull to Elias and Ashley Koehler, 11905 U.S. 20A, Wauseon, $210,000.

Pollock Sokoloff Holdings Corp. to Lanecor-Canadian, 810 and 828 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $431,000.

Kent Knauss to Allen Riegsecker, 202 1/2 Washington St., Delta, $46,004.

Peter and Rachel Grieser to Keith and Candace Buchhop, 407 W. Holland St., Archbhold, $208,000.

Phillip and Rebecca Schwan to Scott and Amy Taylor, 11730 State Route 120, Lyons, $340,000.

Joel and Susan Gerken to Timothy and Kassadee Gerken, 900 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $525,000.

Chad and Nichold Aeschliman to Jose and Filemon Nunez, 405 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $90,000.

Greener Results, LLC to Bueter Properties LLC, 110 S. Brunell St., $160,600.

Kelsey Gier to Amber Bachelder, 821 N. Fulton St., Wasueon, $160,000.

Blue Ribbon Development LLC to Ellis Homestead, LLC, 7554 County Road U, Lyons, $65,000.

Kathryn and Michael Yates to Rebecca Nadeau, 336 Cherry St., Wauseon, $175,000.

Paul Shull to Timothy and Vicki Wolf, 129 E. Oak St., Wauseon, $75,000.