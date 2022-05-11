New Four County principal hired

On Tuesday, at the special meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education, Jeff Slattery was hired as Superintendent beginning January 1, 2023.

Slattery, who is currently serving as the principal of Hicksville High School, also has experience as a teacher at Dekalb Eastern Schools in Butler, Indiana. Slattery has experience in the private sector as well, serving as the Executive Director of Trilogy Health Services in Lima, Ohio.

Slattery is a graduate of Hicksville High School. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, and his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.

He lives in Hicksville with his wife, Jaimee, and their three children.

Slattery will replace Tim Meister, who was first hired as Four County Career Center superintendent in 2012. Meister’s last day will be Dec. 31.

His retirement as superintendent was approved by the Board at its March meeting.

“The biggest reason for announcing my retirement this early is to allow the board to find the absolute best replacement and allow ample time for a transition period,” Meister said at the time.

With nearly seven months until the new superintendent takes over there should be plenty of time available for a transition period.

Meister is a 1985 graduate of Liberty Center High School. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College, and his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.

His career has included stops at Stryker Local Schools, Worthington City Schools, Bryan City Schools and Archbold Local Schools. He and his wife, Karen, reside in Bryan.

Jeff Slattery starts Jan. 1