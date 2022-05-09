TMACOG members elect new leaders at 2022 General Assembly

PERRYSBURG – Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher was elected as chair of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments at TMACOG’s 2022 General Assembly. Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin was elected as vice chair.

Aspacher replaces outgoing chair Mark Stahl, an Ottawa County commissioner who has been chair of TMACOG since 2020. Aspacher previously served as vice chair of TMACOG and has been mayor of Bowling Green since 2020. Mackin has previously served on TMACOG’s Executive Committee and on the Board of Trustees.

Also during the 2022 General Assembly on Monday, TMACOG members caucused in groups and approved appointments to the Board of Trustees and representatives to various committees. The program at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg included a panel presentation on regional economic development and workforce issues.

TMACOG is a non-partisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Together, TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in our region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.

