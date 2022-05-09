2022 Northwest Ohio Kidney Walk kicks off June 12

TOLEDO – The Northwest Ohio Kidney Walk on June 12 will feature speakers, patient stories and children’s activities

.It’s an opportunity for participants to come together to demonstrate their shared commitment to the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones.

People with kidney disease and transplant recipients continue to face a heightened risk for developing serious complications from the coronavirus. Also, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are developing kidney failure and are becoming kidney patients.

The Kidney Walk is the nation’s largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease. Held in more than 70 communities, thousands of walkers join NKF annually to raise over $10 million to help kidney patients and their families each year.

More than 84 cents of every dollar donated directly supports NKF programs and services.

The walk will be held at the University of Toledo Centennial Mall, 2801 Bancroft St.

Register at kidneywalk.org/northwestohio.