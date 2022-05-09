Fulton County road closures announced

The Fulton County Commissioners in conjunction with the Fulton County Engineer have begun issuing permits for oversized loads related to movement of large tanks from Toledo to Messer Gas inside the North Star BlueScope Steel property. This will lead to travel disruptions in the area, with dates of the travel to be announced.

It will consist of five loads with the first having passed through over the weekend and lasting through June 4. Loads will travel 15 mph. Each load will produce road closures as it progresses through the permitted route. Ohio State Highway Patrol will be present with each load.

The exact time of upcoming loads has not been announced.

Loads will travel Airport Highway (State Route 2) until turning north on County Road 5-2. They will continue on 5-2 before heading west on County Road H. They will continue west before turning south on State Route 109 and travel to State Route 2/US20A, turning west traveling to Township Road 10, where they will head south to North Star BlueScope Steel.

Also, County Road 2 will be closed in the southeast part of Fulton County for an extended period, the Engineer’s office announced. Starting this week, it will be closed between Road A and Road B for a bridge replacement.

The completion date is July 15, weather dependent. A detour is posted.