Firecracker 5K to benefit Wauseon fireworks

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Firecracker 5 – 5K Run/Walk will be held Thursday, May 26. All proceeds from the event benefits the Wauseon fireworks show.

The entry fee is $25 for adults and $20 for kids. That includes a dri-fit shirt and energy package. Register online at www.runsignup.com.

The race will start in Downtown Wauseon, go to Indian Hill Trails and back to downtown. There will be 12 age brackets and awards and prizes will be handed out.

For more information contact Bill at the Chamber of Commerce office, 419-335-9966 or [email protected]