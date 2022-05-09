Delta student among 4 from Four County to win Skills USA medal

Four students from Four County Career Center received Medals in the 2022 Skills USA State Championships in Columbus for placing in the top three in Ohio in their skill competition. Two of these students have qualified to compete at the 2022 Skills USA National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia in June. Students who received medals are, from left, Brenden Sheely (Delta) Welding Competition; Lynae Poling (Hicksville) Barber Competition; Tyler James (Bryan) Plumbing Competition – will be competing at Nationals; and Trenton Bechstein (Liberty Center) Technical Drafting Competition – will be competing at Nationals. The Skills Ohio Championships consists of over 100 career, technical and leadership contests. Participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges.

