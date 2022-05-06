Mental health support group for family, friends and peers to meet in-person

A mental health support group sponsored by NAMI Four County that had been meeting virtually will start holding its monthly meetings in-person starting Wednesday, May 11.

The group is for persons with a diagnosed or suspected mental health condition as well as family or friends with a loved one living with a mental health condition.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1255 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon. The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.

Billie Jo (B.J.) Horner is the support group leader. Anyone with questions can reach B.J. by email at [email protected]

NAMI Four County sponsors three other mental health support groups that meet in-person. All are free and open to the public.

A family and friends group meets the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in Delta at the Open Door, 104 Monroe St.

Another family and friends group meets the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in Montpelier at the community library.

And, a women’s support group meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

For contact information for each group, visit the NAMI Four County website at www.namifourcounty.org.

A virtual peer support group is held twice a month on the third Wednesday and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For more information on this group email [email protected]