Latta renews push for mail processing in Toledo

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, is asking the U.S. postmaster general to follow up on a previous request to expand operations at the Processing and Distribution Center in Toledo.

In a letter, Latta asks U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to consider the expansion, which would allow for the permanent return of mail processing responsibilities for Northwest Ohio, instead of the United States Postal Service continuing to utilize the Michigan Metroplex Facility in Pontiac, Michigan for these duties.

Latta referenced the recent passage and signage into law of the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 (P.L. 117-89).

“As you have been made aware, the communities I represent in Northwest Ohio have been adversely impacted by the closure and consolidation of mail processing facilities over the last 15 years. When these facilities were consolidated, the mail processing operations were moved to facilities outside Detroit,” Latta said.

“Ever since this decision was made, residents, businesses, churches, courts and boards of elections in Northwest Ohio have experienced countless delays in mail delivery, lost or discarded mail pieces, and other failures.

“One of the arguments that has been made to me in favor of maintaining the status quo is that the USPS does not have the financial resources to devote to expanding operations in Toledo. I have been told that Congress needed to act to help the USPS regain its financial footing in order for it to be feasible to have all Northwest Ohio mail processed in Ohio.”

Latta said that the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on April 6.

Among its many provisions, this bill would eliminate the USPS’ requirement to refund retiree health benefits and require future retirees to enroll in Medicare, Latta said.

It is estimated that these reforms would save the USPS almost $50 billion over the next 10 years. These savings could then be redirected to the expansion and improvement of mail processing operations across the country, including in Ohio, Latta said.