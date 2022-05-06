NSCC YawpFest winners announced

The Office of Career and Activities and the Division of Arts and Sciences at Northwest State Community College recently announce the winners of the 2022 YawpFest Open Mic Competition in celebration of National Poetry Month. Chad Durham was in first place, Brianna Herrin and Kally Durham tied for second, and Jason Saman placed third. YawpFest is an annual three-day celebration of poetry, art, music, food, and campus community.

