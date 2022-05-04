Wauseon bus drivers excel in Bus Road-E-O

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools bus drivers Lucas Schang, Stacie Duncan and Heidi Klingensmith participated in the Ohio School Bus Road-E-O competition this past weekend. They placed second as a team and Duncan seventh individually. Schang placed sixth and advances to the state competition in Columbus on May 6.

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools bus drivers Lucas Schang, Stacie Duncan and Heidi Klingensmith participated in the Ohio School Bus Road-E-O competition this past weekend. They placed second as a team and Duncan seventh individually. Schang placed sixth and advances to the state competition in Columbus on May 6. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Road-e-o-3.jpg Wauseon Exempted Village Schools bus drivers Lucas Schang, Stacie Duncan and Heidi Klingensmith participated in the Ohio School Bus Road-E-O competition this past weekend. They placed second as a team and Duncan seventh individually. Schang placed sixth and advances to the state competition in Columbus on May 6. Photo provided