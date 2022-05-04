Wauseon voters OK school income tax

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools has avoided painful cuts after voters approved a new 1.75% income tax levy on Tuesday. The tax was approved by a vote of 1,859-1,294 or 59%-41%.

It was a complete turnaround from the November request for a 2% income tax. That was voted down by a margin of 1,245-883 or 59%-41%.

The number of no voters increased slightly from November, but yes voters were up by nearly 1,000.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, students and staff I would like to thank the Wauseon community for the passage of the 1.75% Earned Income Tax levy. The committee members and district did a great job of informing the community and the community sought to be informed,” said Wauseon Superintendent Troy Armstrong. “The passage confirms the community’s support for the school district. The Board of Education plans to reinstate extracurricular activities and transportation for the 2022-2023 school year. The financial state of the district will continue to be closely monitored as the Board of Education plans for the future.”

The Board of Education had already voted to eliminate all extracurricular activities, including sports, and drop busing to the state minimum if the levy had failed. The district had also announced that positions to be eliminated if the levy was not approved would have included a teacher each in grades 1-5, a seventh grade math teacher, middle school health/art teacher, high school English teacher, primary school intervention specialist, maintenance assistant, Leggett Reads coordinator, WES Reading coordinator, primary school librarian and bus drivers.

On Tuesday, the levy was most successful inside the city limits. At least 57% of voters in each of the five city precincts voted in favor of the new 1.75% earned income tax.

The Wauseon Five precinct had the best result for the district with 68.1% of voters supporting the levy. In that precinct, 361 voted for the income tax levy and 169 against.

Outside the city, voters in the Clinton East precinct were the least favorable toward the income tax with 54.5% voting against it. The final tally in the precinct was 235 votes against and 196 for.

Dover Township voters were evenly split with a one vote difference, while 55% of York Township voters in the district said yes to the levy.

Evergreen, Swanton levies

Voters in the Swanton Local School District approved a renewal levy, while, according to unofficial results, Evergreen voters turned down their renewal.

The vote on the renewal of a 0.25% income tax in the Evergreen Local School District trails by a margin of 802-714. Fulton County voters voted in favor, 578-482, but Lucas County voters went against the levy by a margin of 320-136.

Both the Richfield Township and Sylvania Township precincts went against the income tax renewal with the Sylvania Township result more striking. Voters there, went against the renewal by a margin of 98-14.

“There are many great things happening within Evergreen Local Schools. We provide our students with an excellent education, which is why we are disappointed this renewal levy did not pass,” said Evergreen Superintendent Eric Smola. “In order to sustain our level of educational programming, student activities, and quality teachers and staff, we need the community’s ongoing support. We will be back on the ballot in November 2022.”

In the Swanton area, voters approved the school district’s 5-year, 3.2-mill renewal levy 1,056-755.

Just like with Evergreen, voters in Fulton County said “yes” while Lucas County went against the levy. However, the margin in Fulton County was large enough to overcome the Lucas County “no” votes.

Fulton County voters approved the Swanton levy by a margin of 903-500. Lucas County voters cast 255 votes against the levy and 153 for it.

Extracurricular activities and several staff positions were in line to be cut if the new earned income tax was not approved by Wauseon voters. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Wauseon-High-1.jpg Extracurricular activities and several staff positions were in line to be cut if the new earned income tax was not approved by Wauseon voters. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Evergreen levy renewal voted down

By Drew Stambaugh [email protected]

