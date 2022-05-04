Locals perform with Trine wind ensemble

ANGOLA, Ind. – The Trine University Wind Ensemble presented its spring concert Sunday in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.

The wind ensemble, under the direction of Mark Kays, head of Trine’s Department of Music, performed works by British composers, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Edward Elgar, and William Walton.

Local students participating included Lance Jutze of Wauseon, clarinet; Haylee Smith of Wauseon, clarinet; Mykah Garrison of Wauseon, flute; and Chandler Ruetz of Swanton, trombone.