Babysitting clinic planned at SPL

Fulton County Health Center will hold a babysitting clinic on Saturday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swanton Public Library. Participants must be at least 11 years old to attend.

They will learn how to handle emergencies such as choking, burns, and more. The class covers growth and development, and safety for the sitter as well as the children.

Those who complete the course will be certified in babysitting through the Fulton County Wellness Center (does not include CPR certification). Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. Beverages and a snack will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. Participants pre-register at the library; a fee of $50 is due at sign-up. A minimum of 8 participants must register.

Call the library at 419-826-2760, stop by, or visit our website at http://www.swantonpubliclibrary.org for more information. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut Street in Swanton.