Swanton Mayor: Two fire chief candidates remain

The search for a new fire chief is down to two candidates, Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe announced at last week’s Village Council meeting.

Toeppe said he had recently held a joint meeting with the two candidates and interim chief Chad Smith.

“During this process we analyzed the potential of having a fire chief and a deputy chief position, and I spoke with (Finance Director Jason) Vasko regarding any budget concerns” said Toeppe.

A special meeting was scheduled for Monday after press time, with an executive session to discuss employee hiring, being the only item on the agenda. Toeppe said the meeting will likely result in the selection of a new chief or the decision to start over the process.

Toeppe also read an Arbor Day proclamation at the April 25 meeting.

Also at the meeting, Council approved an emergency resolution to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation road salt contract for the 2022-23 winter season. The village wants to purchase 200 tons of sodium chloride.

Other business

• Council approved the first readings of ordinances to proceed with assessments for street lighting and leaf collection.

• Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle reported that a plan is being worked on for parking at the downtown parklet on Main Street, north of St. Clair St. The parking area must be asphalt, concrete or masonry material so planning must be done for that and to account for drainage.

A Swanton VFW representative had previously expressed to Council the need for more parking in the area.

• Hoelzle reported that residents can now submit nuisance and zoning concerns on the village’s website. Examples of possible concerns include tall grass, dumping, overflowing trash, property maintenance, and vehicle parking.

As of the Council meeting, the village had received 10 submissions.

• Hoelzle reported that new playground equipment for Memorial Park is scheduled to ship in May. The village will then be on standby for installation.

She added that the village will need to decide whether to install the playground equipment before or after the Corn Festival, which is slated for Aug. 13.

• Spring bulk drop off day is scheduled for May 14. Electronic waste and paint will also be accepted. There is an extra fee for paint disposal.

• The Public Safety Committee discussed the possbility of getting new fire inspection software. The committee recommended waiting until there is a new permanent chief so that they can also have a say.

• The Public Service Committee discussed the memorial rock at Memorial Park near the creek and lower restrooms. The memorial was coordinated through the Park and Recreation Board, which no longer exists.

More research on the rock and how to move forward will be done.

