One person dies in Delta crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 20A at State Route 109 in Delta. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

A 2001 Ford F-150 was westbound on US 20A. A 2007 Kenworth T800 driven by Joshua Roth, age 26 of Wauseon, was southbound on State Route 109. The Ford F-150 struck the Kenworth T800, according to the Highway Patrol.

Roth did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced deceased on scene, and his name is being held until notification of next of kin.

Safety belts were being used, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Wauseon Police Department, and Delta Community Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.