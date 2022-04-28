Lyons Royalton Fire Dept. awarded grant

The Lyons Royalton Fire Department was among 113 departments throughout Ohio to receive 2022 Fire Department Equipment Grants. The department will receive $10,000.

“We’re proud to support Ohio’s fire service with life-saving equipment through these grant dollars,” Governor DeWine said. “This funding is a huge benefit to the fire service, especially for our volunteers, allowing them to better protect the lives and property of the communities they serve.”

Allowable equipment within the grant includes protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, and other miscellaneous equipment. The fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, number of fire incidents, and the resident population served by the fire department. Eligible fire departments must serve a population of less than 25,000, be in compliance and have submitted incident fire reports for the designated year.

“These grants help ensure our smaller and rural fire districts are supported with new life-saving equipment,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “This program supports Governor DeWine’s vision of strengthening the fire service by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments.”